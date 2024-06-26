Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest woman after weapons complaint Tuesday

Photo: File photo

A woman is in police custody following an incident involving a weapon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said on Tuesday, June 25 at 8:45 p.m., police responded to a weapons complaint at a residence on 27th Avenue in Vernon.

“Once on scene, police arrested a woman for assault with a weapon who is currently in custody pending a court appearance,” Finn said in press release.

“The victim was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.”

Both the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police did not say what kind of weapon as involved.