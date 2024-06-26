Over 3,600 people without power in Vernon, BC Hydro reports

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 1:49 p.m.

BC Hydro is reporting 3,648 customers are without power in Vernon, Wednesday afternoon.

The power has been off since 1:30 p.m., and a crew has been assigned. No estimates have been given for when power will be restored.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Customers north of Mission Road, west of Boswell Road, east of South Silversage Lane and South of Dessert Drive are affected.

ORIGINAL 1:42 p.m.

Power is out in Downtown Vernon – and more areas of the city could be affected.

Nothing is showing on the BC Hydro Outages Map yet, but a number of offices are reporting a loss of power on the south side of 30th Avenue.

The number of affected customers is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.