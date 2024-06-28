Mackie Lake House is offering drop-in tours this summer

Chelsey Mutter

Coldstream's Mackie Lake House is now offering drop-in tours for the 2024 summer season.

The come-when-you-want style tours are a departure from the normal appointment-based tours. General Manager Diane Llewelyn-Jones, says the change is to ensure people know the house is there for them.

“We just wanted to make sure that people knew that we can fit into their day, and rather than the other way around,” said Llewelyn-Jones.

Llewelyn-Jones says both outdoor and indoors tours are offered, and they take about an hour. The tours are by donation and offered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s.

Tours aren’t all the house is offering this season. Music at Mackie, where artists play live music in the grounds, is returning this summer, there’s an indigenous concert and a family play day, and the classic tea will be offered again.

“The focus of our events is to really highlight the interests and the talents of the people that lived here,” said Llewelyn-Jones.

“The Mackie’s are a huge lover of art, they're also a huge lover of music, they would have gatherings, and so in our activities we choose to reflect that.”

A full list of events can be found on the Mackie Lake House website.

The house was built in 1910 by an architect from Montreal which explains the style of the home. It was owned by three different families, with the Mackies staying the longest, living in the home for about 60 years.

Llewelyn-Jones says upkeep of the heritage home is easy when people love the space.

“The foundation has done a wonderful job. Paddy Mackie, who was the very last owner, he financially created a situation where it would be taken care of,” said Llewelyn-Jones.

“When you have that seed money that he left then that speaks to his love for the place, and that also speaks to a lot of security.”

Llewelyn-Jones says one of her goals for the house is to establish patrons for life. She encourages people to come visit the house and take advantage of the grounds, bring a blanket or a book and make the house “somewhere you belong.”