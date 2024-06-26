Vernon city council looking to involve Electoral Area B in crosswalk talks along Silver Star Road

Photo: Google Street View Council supported a plan to install a crosswalk on Silver Star Road.

Vernon city council is sending plans for a crosswalk along Silver Star Road to Bob Fleming, director of Electoral Area B.

The city is looking into creating a crosswalk on Silver Star Road near MacDonald Road, after getting requests from residents. Mayor Victor Cumming said the need is “fairly clear to anyone who goes up and down that stretch.”

Council voted to receive a report about the crosswalk, and also direct that it be seen by Fleming.

“Receiving is one thing, but I think we should direct it to Director Fleming and ask for it to be an agenda item,” said Cumming.

Council agreed on the idea and voted it forward.

A report to council found the proposed crosswalk would most likely be warranted as Transportation Association of Canada standards say just eight children or 15 adults are required to cross per day to make it worthwhile. The daily crossing numbers will likely be met as the location is near a residential development, a school, and commercial developments.

The report noted that flashing beacons may be warranted on site to keep pedestrians safe. One reason is that “the observed driving speeds on Silver Star Road are far higher than the posted speed," the report read.