Lakeview Wading Pool, aka The Peanut Pool, opens Friday after major upgrades

Photo: City of Vernon

After a long wait, Vernon residents can cool off at the Lakeview Wading Pool.

Commonly referred to as the Peanut Pool, the East Hill facility underwent major construction that started last year.

The pool will officially open for the summer on Friday.

Also opening Friday is the Lavington Outdoor Pool.

The Lakeview Wading Pool will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed daily from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. for cleaning

The Lavington Pool will also be open seven days a week from noon to 5 p.m. From Monday to Thursday the pool will also be open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from Friday to Sunday the pool will stay open until 7 p.m.

Swim lessons will be held between 10 a.m. and noon, and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours of operation are subject to change based on staffing availability. Space is limited and available on first-come-first-serve basis.

Pool Rules:

Children under the age of six must be accompanied by an adult.

Proper swimwear is required.

Children who are not toilet trained must wear an approved swim diaper.

Admission is free.

For more information on pool schedules, rules, and safety guidelines, click here.

An official grand opening and community celebration event for the new Lakeview Wading Pool will take place on July 11.

Residents visiting Lakeview Park are advised that a portion of 32nd Avenue is closed for road construction. Local detours are in effect.