Special Olympics golf tournament attracts athletes from Kamloops, Vernon and Kelowna

For Special Olympic athletes, it is more than just a sporting event.

It is a chance to socialize, to interact with their peers and to make new friends.

Last weekend, golfers from Vernon, Kamloops and Kelowna were at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club for a regional Special Olympic tournament.

Event co-ordinator and Vernon head coach Marc Fisher said the event is a lead up to bigger tournaments like the provincial, national and world Special Olympics events over the next three years.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the Special Olympics in Vernon.

“For the athletes, events like these are very important,” Fisher said. “This gives them a chance to get out and be social with other athletes and coaches. It's great for their exercise, they out there participating. Some of them look forward to it especially because it's the only interaction some of them have with other athletes.”

Fisher said the Special Olympics also give the ones who want to compete extra incentive to work harder.

According to the Special Olympics Canada website, “Special Olympics was founded upon one simple notion: sport has an incredible capacity to transform lives, change attitudes and make communities stronger. By bringing people together, Special Olympics teaches us to recognize our similarities rather than focusing on our differences.”

The Special Olympics movement was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, with the first event held in 1968 at Soldier Field in Chicago. However, the competition was inspired by discoveries made by a Canadian researcher.

In the early 1960s, a group of students at Toronto’s Beverley School became the test group for Dr. Frank Hayden, a sport scientist at the University of Toronto.

Hayden was studying the effects of regular exercise on the fitness levels of children with an intellectual disability.

Hayden’s research was hailed as groundbreaking. It challenged the prevailing mindset of the day – one that claimed that it was the disability itself that prevented children from fully participating in play and recreation.

Through rigorous scientific method, Hayden proved it was a lack of opportunity to participate. Given that opportunity, people with an intellectual challenge could acquire the necessary skills to participate in sport and become physically fit.

In other words: sport could have a transformative effect on the lives of those with an intellectual disability.