Vernon Tourism says it's monitoring August tourism following last years wildfire season

Chelsey Mutter

Tourism Vernon has been keeping its eye on August for the past decade, and says it's concerned about the later summer month.

Tourism Vernon manager, Torrie Silverthorn says August in the past few years have been particularly hard for the tourism sector. 2023 was a record-breaking wildfire season and saw provincially implemented travel restrictions prohibiting people from staying in temporary accommodation for non-essential purposes.

Silverthorn previously told Castanet that hoteliers in the city lost between $2.5 and $3 million during the three-day ban.

“A lot of evacuees actually didn't get placed in Vernon, and our hotels sat empty during peak season, which was really tough for a lot of businesses coming off of COVID,” said Silverthorn.

“We were able to liaise a little bit with our regional and provincial tourism partners and talk to the province. And the province has been really responsive and respectful of the tourism industry, and they're in constant conversation with us about what we could do better moving forward.”

Tourists flocked back to the area once the restrictions were lifted.

Silverhorn says businesses can struggle when whole areas are blanketed as a fire zones despite not all communities being affected. When the 2023 travel ban was implemented, wildfires burned near Kamloops and Kelowna, but not Vernon itself.

Silverthorn says Tourism Vernon is currently working on its messaging for August so the department can provide clear messaging to the public about where to go and what to do if there is a fire in the area.

At the same time, she says, the department also wants to ensure the messaging is clear if Vernon is safe to visit and open for business.

“Of course, we're worried about wildfires because we live in British Columbia,” said Silverthorn. “COVID and wildfire season has proven that Vernon's a very resilient destination.”

With that resiliency, the City of Vernon is expecting to welcome about 1.5 million tourists this year, despite inflation impacting discretionary spending.

Silverthorn says tourism is looking strong for the 2024 busy season, though numbers are slightly lower than the last two record-breaking years.

“With inflation, we're expecting a little bit of a decrease, particularly in discretionary spending,” said Silverthorn.

“Visitors are still coming to Vernon, but they're going to spend a little bit less while they're here, maybe a little bit less on food and beverage.”

According to Silverthorn, hotels say people are booking more last minute. She says she thinks people are holding out for a deal.

While August is a wait-and-see situation and being monitored by the department, Silverthorn says tourism in September is continuing to grow.