Economic manager says Vernon's growth strategies often go unnoticed, but the city is making moves

Growing Vernon's economy isn't flashy work, but comes down to behind-the-scenes moves to support businesses — actions that often unnoticed by the public.

John Perrott, Vernon economic development manager, said the city is working on its growth strategy. Part of that is ensuring foundations like healthcare, housing, and education are accessible. Working to keep these foundations in place helps attract people and businesses looking to move or stay in Vernon.

“Focusing on making downtown a great place to shop, eat, dine, etc., is one way to make Vernon a desired destination," Perrott said.

The city partners with groups like the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce to help businesses get their requests solved and questions answered. An easier experience makes for a more attractive place to stay, Perrott said.

But there's other things to solve. Vernon is facing a demographic problem which creates an interesting pressure on businesses in the city. The fastest growing demographic in Vernon is people who are 65 and older. Baby boomers made up 28 per cent of Vernon’s population last year.

“On one hand, these baby boomers are great consumers, they’re very active out in their community getting involved, visiting shops and restaurants, purchasing those new bikes and furniture for their new homes," Perrott said. “Now the other side, they are not people who are working anymore. And those businesses to help support those consumers are going to need to hire more people.

“So that’s what we’re seeing right now, is just a little bit of a challenge between the demand in the community versus the supply of labour.”

Addressing concerns and qualms

One way the city is addressing this is by investing in immigration to fill labour shortages. A recent pilot saw roughly 1,000 foreign workers recommended for permanent residency in an effort to keep them employed in the community.

The pilot saw 87 per cent of immigrants stay in the area, Perrott told council on Monday. He says this proves the pilot is a "significant benefit" to local businesses. A similar second pilot program was approved by council to begin in fall 2024.

Perrott also pointed to the economic department working with developers to bring housing stock to Vernon. Easing the process for developers to build houses is one way the city can support business growth — by providing homes for people who will work here.

Recently, as parking popped up as a popular complaint in downtown, the City of Vernon switched mobile parking app providers.

The switch was another indirect way to support business, Perrot said. By adding amenities for people who park downtown, like being refunded for time they don’t use, the city supports business by making it easier to visit the area.