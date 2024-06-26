Vernon city council agrees to spend $240k over 3 years for new immigration pilot program

Photo: City of Vernon City experts say immigration is needed to provide labour supply and is a "significant benefit" to local businesses who are struggling to fill positions.

A program to attract immigrants and keep them employed was given funding support at city council on Monday.

Vernon economic development manager John Perrott requested council fund a pilot program aimed at retaining foreign workers. It's called the Rural Community Immigration Pilot program and it replaces the Rural Northern Immigration Pilot.

“We think there’s a significant benefit for local businesses,” said Perrott. “When you go out and talk to them, there’s not one business that isn’t looking for somebody and having a challenge finding people.”

Vernon’s fastest growing demographic are people over the age of 65, and the city is unable to replace the workforce with Canadians. This new program aims to help foreign workers achieve permanent residency and keep them employed in rural communities.

The price tag to Vernon is $240,000 over three years, between 2024 and 2027. Overall, council seemed happy with the deal.

Coun. Brian Guy said it was a “tremendous program” addressing a “real need.” Coun. Kelly Fehr agreed, saying; “This is a very productive investment in our community.”

Perrot said Vernon needs the program as job postings have more than doubled between 2016 and 2023.

“This really starts adding pressure to local businesses when it comes to hiring," he said.

The previous pilot program, RNIP, recommended more than 1,000 immigrants for permanent residency. Council heard that 87 per cent of people who received residency still work at their job in the community.

Coun. Kari Gares acknowledged the skilled labour shortage saying; "I think everybody can agree there is a problem and it is a growing problem."

But, she questioned if the program was successful at attracting immigrants to the area, or just securing residency for those already here.

Council heard that roughly 50 per cent of people who received permanent residency through RNIP were already here when they earned the permanent resident status.

Council voted to support the $80,000 yearly funding for the program. The program is scheduled between September 2024 and August 2027.