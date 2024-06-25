Pedestrian hit by car while using Vernon crosswalk transported to hospital in stable condition

Photo: Connor McDowell The driver remains on scene waiting for police after striking a pedestrian who was crossing 27th Street on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 2:09 P.M.

The pedestrian hit by a car on a Vernon crosswalk Tuesday morning, was in stable condition when transported to hospital, says BC Emergency Health Services.

One ambulance was sent to 27th Street after a call at about 10:47 a.m on Tuesday.

Emergency personnel provided medical treatment on scene before taking the patient to the hospital, said paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

ORIGINAL: 12:11 p.m.

A pedestrian hit by a car while using a Vernon crosswalk ended up rolling over the hood and cracking the windshield of a new driver's car, Tuesday morning.

Witnesses were stopped in their vehicles as the pedestrian walked along the 27th Street crosswalk near 44th Avenue, they say they saw a black truck "blow through" the crossing.

A white car with an "N" sign drove through the crosswalk after the truck and hit the pedestrian who was near the middle of four lanes of traffic. The pedestrian got up and dusted themselves off, three witnesses said, before crossing the street and sitting down.

“Right up over the hood,” said one, who declined to put their name in the news. “It was pretty significant.”

Witnesses say ambulances cared for the individual on scene about 15 minutes later before transporting them to hospital. The driver remained on scene with a cracked windshield.

Witnesses who spoke with police tell Castanet the pedestrian was a 16-year-old boy.

A business owner in the area says the crosswalk is dangerous.

“I see one person stop and I say, ‘Oh God,’” said 3% Value Plus Real Estate owner Glen Stephanishin at the scene of the collision. “So many times people are laying on the horn because one lane of traffic is stopped and the other guys are going.”

The crosswalk stretches between Shoppers Drug Mart and Budget Brake & Muffler along 27th Street, near 44th Avenue.

The crosswalk is not supported by a stop light or flashing signs.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS for more information.