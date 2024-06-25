Police officers stationed near outhouse in Vernon's Lakeview Park.

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon Mounties are at currently at Lakeview Park, but little is known about why.

Two RCMP vehicles and an unmarked SUV are parked on 18th Street and two officers are stationed outside the outhouse in the park.

At this time, no police tape has been put up to block the area off. The outhouse is just steps away from the city's new Peanut Pool which is expected to open this Friday.

A black bag can be seen laying on the ground near the outhouse.

The reason for the police presence is not known at this time. Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.