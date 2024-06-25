Body found in Vernon Lakeview Park, RCMP confirm

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE 1:47 p.m.

Vernon RCMP confirm a body was found in Lakeview Park, Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the RCMP says at about 8:45 a.m. frontline officers responded to a sudden death in the 3000 block of 18th Street after the deceased was found.

No criminality is suspected in the death and BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and fact-finding investigation to "determine how, where, when and by what means" the person came to their unexpected death.

The update comes after two RCMP vehicles, two officers and an unmarked SUV were spotted in the park Tuesday morning. Mounties appeared to be focusing on the outhouse on the edge of the park.

ORIGINAL 10:11 a.m.

Vernon Mounties are at currently at Lakeview Park, but little is known about why.

Two RCMP vehicles and an unmarked SUV are parked on 18th Street and two officers are stationed outside the outhouse in the park.

At this time, no police tape has been put up to block the area off. The outhouse is just steps away from the city's new Peanut Pool which is expected to open this Friday.

A black bag can be seen laying on the ground near the outhouse.

The reason for the police presence is not known at this time. Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.