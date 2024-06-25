Plan to move bus shelter off 34th Street received by council without discussion

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Plans to move a bus shelter in downtown Vernon were approved without discussion from city council at Monday's meeting.

The 34th Street shelter near Wholesale Club is planned to be relocated to a spot on South Vernon Drive. Councillors previously inquired about the safety of the shelter and learned that at least two fires had taken place in the shelter.

City staff previously said the exact number of incidents at a location was impossible to provide because of how the information is collected. Heat maps were able to give a general idea of where most calls were coming from:

"The highest concentration of fires is located between 32nd St. & 35th St. from 25th Ave. to Coldstream Ave. (City wide total fires as of April 12, 2024 is 86)," reads an administration update from April 22.

"The highest concentration of overdose/man down calls is located along 25th Ave. focused near 34th St. and 37th St. (total overdose/man down calls as of April 12, 2024 is 244)"

On Monday, councillors did not have any further questions or comments about the plan. Council received the administration plan to remove the shelter without a word.

The city intends to relocate the bus shelter to Route 5, and leave a pole with a sign to mark the bus stop along 34th Street.