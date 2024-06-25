Tourism Vernon plans to 'invest heavily' into marketing trails to attract tourists

Photo: North Okanagan Cycling Society

Marketing Vernon’s trails is planned to be invested in “heavily” as a way to attract tourists to the community.

With the trails capital of B.C. designation, and talk that trails attract people of all demographics, city council heard on Monday that the city’s tourism department is going to lean heavily into trails. Manager of tourism at the City of Vernon Torrie Silverthorn, said this is already on the minds of the department for next year's projects.

“The value of trails is something we are beyond looking into,” said Silverthorn. “To say we are going to double down on it would be the best way to put it.”

The update came as the City of Vernon is beginning a tourism branding refresh.

The city is looking to attract its ideal, “best guest,” which tourism coordinator Hannah Luchich described as “independent minded outdoor lovers.”

A presentation at Monday's meeting showed the city using puns and humour in their new marketing, communicating that “we don’t like to take ourselves too seriously.” This was shown in the city’s new video, which features a heavy emphasis on outdoor activities, making jokes about goat yoga and deer traffic jams.

“This video is the perfect example of our voice and tone,” said Luchich.

The city also created a new visitor guide for the 2024-2025 year as part of the brand refresh. The city printed 30,000 copies and distributed them out around town. Luchich said many places, such as hotels, are already asking for more visitor guides.

Council showed support for the work, with Coun. Brian Quiring saying, “the rebrand is fantastic” and the video is “really good.”

Mayor Victor Cumming told tourism staff, “I think you’ve really hit it, and you’ve hit it well.”

Efforts to refresh the brand also included a new wrap on the Tourism Vernon vehicle, with a much simpler look.

The change again produced support from council, with Coun. Kari Gares saying, “Sometimes less is more. It represents what we’re about. We’re busy, but we don’t need to be.”

Council described the new car design as much simpler and less saturated with colour than the old design.

Council voted to receive the brand refresh project update and keep it for information.

Contributed City of Vernon, Tourism Vernon