Vernon Pride Society gets approval to fly flag on community pole for Vernon pride week

Photo: Castanet Allies are seen at the flag raising last year when the Vernon Pride Society raised a flag on the community flag pole.

The Vernon Pride Society got approval to fly its flag on the community flag pole this Vernon pride week.

The society put in an application to city council, which was unanimously approved on Monday at its regular meeting.

The Vernon Pride Society flag is now approved to fly outside of city hall between August 12 and 18, which marks the city's local pride week.

This is the third year since Vernon hosted the first pride event. Council approved a similar request last year, seeing the flag raised for a week as well.

A spokesperson last year said they hoped for unity among Vernonites. "It's important to focus on the positive," said Dawn Tucker at the time.

Abbie Wilson applied for the flag raising on behalf of Vernon Pride Society. Last year, when the flag flew, they said at the time it "feels amazing" to see the progress made in acceptance of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.