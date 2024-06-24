Vernon Fire Rescue spotted spraying grass fire along 27th Street and Highway 6 in Vernon

Contributed Gordon Cole

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue crews successfully doused a "fast moving" grass fire before it spread to a nearby structure Monday afternoon.

City officials say when crews arrived shortly before 5 p.m. the fire, near the intersection of Highway 6 and 27 Street, was spreading upslope toward a structure.

Crews stopped the fire before it reached bushes adjacent to the structure.

"Even though we have seen rain, conditions remain incredibly dry throughout the North Okanagan," said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink.

"This event is a reminder of how quickly a grass fire can spread.

"We are asking everyone to remain cautious and vigilant."

Cause of the fire is undetermined at the present time.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for another couple of hours.

UPDATE 5:07 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a grass fire in Vernon, Monday evening.

Drone footage from Gordon Cole shows a section of land along 27th Street and Highway 6 in Vernon has been burned. Vernon Fire Rescue can be seen spraying the area.

Some smoke can still be seen, but appears to have died down.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL 4:54 p.m.

Smoke can be seen rising from Highway 6 in Vernon, Monday.

The smoke appears to be coming from the area by the World Health & Fitness and 27th Street on Highway 6. Reports say the smoke was from a grass fire.

The smoke caused a traffic backlog while emergency crews respond. 27th Street heading onto Highway 6 was blocked to vehicles and traffic being rerouted early Monday evening.

It's not clear if all paths to Highway 6 were blocked off.

At least one fire engine and one fire truck were seen heading to the scene, with RCMP blocking some roadways.

