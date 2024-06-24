Neuron says scooter involved in crash was not a rental scooter, offering safety reminders

Photo: Castanet The safety features of Vernon's public e-scooters were emphasized by a spokesperson after a youth on a scooter, which appears to be a private scooter, crashed with a vehicle last week.

Neuron scooters is reminding the public of safety differences between personal and rental e-scooters following a collision involving a youth who appears to have been riding their own motorized scooter.

Last week, a youth on a scooter collided with a SUV-style vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Vernon. As police investigated, a black scooter – unlike the bright-orange scooters made public by Neuron, laid on its side at the scene.

“This was not a Neuron e-scooter,” said Isaac Ransom, head of corporate affairs for Neuron in Canada. “Our e-scooters are a distinctive ‘safety orange’ and easily recognizable and they also have unique registration plates so members of the public can report any issues.”

Ransom noted that all Neuron's e-scooter trips are tracked by GPS, allowing the company to see the routes. In a statement to Castanet, he noted the safety features Neuron put in place to protect riders.

Along with their high-visibility bright orange colour, he said the rental e-scooters are bound by speed restrictions in areas of the city that have high pedestrian traffic. The rental e-scooters can not exceed 15 kilometres per hour in the Walmart parking lot where the youth collided with a vehicle last week, due to the area being a “low-speed zone” enforced by GPS.

The rental e-scooters also have “no-ride” zones where they will stop rolling. E-scooters also come with a helmet and riders who snap a pic wearing a helmet are rewarded through credits towards future rides.

“Most of these features and practices are not found on private e-scooters,” said Ransom.

Neuron is contracted to provide public scooters in Vernon. They arrived in 2021 for a pilot project and Ransom said they logged more than 700,000 kilometres of travel in Vernon alone.