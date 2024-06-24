Hold and secure in Coldstream schools linked to possible firearm sighting: RCMP

Photo: SD22 Kalamalka Secondary

Hold and secures at Coldstream schools Friday were due to reports of a suspicious person armed with a gun, police say.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP said at about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Mounties were told a suspicious person in possession of a possible firearm was cycling along Kalamalka Lake road.

“As police responded to the area, the local schools, Kalamalka Secondary, Kidston Elementary and Coldstream Elementary, were contacted and police requested a hold and secure be put in place while police patrolled for the suspect,” she said.

Mounties located the individual and found the firearm was a pellet gun.

At the time, Supt. Christine Perkins told Castanet that both Kidston and Coldstream Elementary schools were sent home following a hold and secure, while Kalamalka Secondary remained on a hold and secure with a police presence.

RCMP informed schools the threat was unfounded and the hold and secure was lifted. An email from Kalamalka Secondary said the hold and secure was tilted at about 2:30 p.m. Friday and students returned to normal activities.