Trapped camper with injured foot rescued by helicopter at Monashee Provincial Park

Photo: VSAR/Facebook

A woman was helicopter lifted out of Monashee Provincial Park on Saturday after injuring her foot while camping.

Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers hiked three hours to the provincial park after receiving a call for help around 7 p.m Friday night. A woman had tripped at camp and tweaked her foot, trapping her on the mountain.

“It wasn’t plausible for her to hike out,” Vernon SAR manager Trevor Honigman told Castanet. “Fire and ambulance couldn't get up to [the group], so Search and Rescue was called.”

It was too late for a helicopter to be deployed Friday night, leaving the SAR team with one option.

The rescue crew of six hiked to the campsite carrying a stretcher that could bring the woman down. They treated the injury, then slept overnight on the mountain, deciding the situation was best dealt with by calling a helicopter the next morning.

“It would have taken about 6 and a half hours” to carry her down out on a stretcher, said Honigman.

It’s been a busy time for Vernon SAR. The volunteers were assigned to seven tasks in nine days, including multiple water rescues.

Earlier this week, a man was left clambering onto a log on Shuswap River when his tube deflated. Vernon SAR was able to locate the missing man and rescue him at the same time they sent a boat "deep" into Kalamalka Lake to rescue a woman whose paddle board was losing air.

Both people in distress were found safe.