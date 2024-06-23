Discover Aviation Vernon day a success after cancellation last year

Photo: Wayne Emde Small aircraft gave youth a more personal introduction to aviation on June 22, 2024.

Youth in the Vernon area were given the opportunity to fly around the North Okanagan on Saturday.

The Discover Aviation day at the Vernon Regional Airport gave people between the ages of eight and 20 a chance to jump in the passenger seat for a flight in a small plane.

The event saw 159 participants throughout the day, which organizers said was a bit of redemption after last year’s plans were foiled.

“After two frustrating false starts last year due to wildfire smoke, the 2024 Discover Aviation Event was a huge success,” wrote Discover Aviation Vernon on social media.

The event focuses on getting youth interested in aviation. It featured small planes, which gave riders a closer look at what it means to fly.

The event was powered by the Vernon Flying Club and COPA Flight #65. More than 50 members and friends of the club volunteered to make this year’s event happen.

“Our guests were smoothly and efficiently registered, processed, trained, briefed, flew, provided refreshment, presented certificates, and had pictures taken with not a single hitch!" organizers said.

“Thank you to all the junior aviators, their parents, grandparents, siblings and friends for coming to visit us at the airport and allowing us to share our passion with you.”

The Discover Aviation day is an annual event designed to introduce youth to the world of flying airplanes.