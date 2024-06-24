Vernon Jubilee Hospital buying two systems using fundraiser in the community

Photo: VJH Foundation

A local campaign raised $94,500 for children’s equipment at the Vernon hospital.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s spring campaign raised enough money to pay for two additional systems in the pediatric ward. The ward will be now able to support extra children’s “high acuity” beds, which are like intensive care beds but require less resources.

“Thanks to the remarkable generosity of our community, the VJH Foundation raised $94,500 to purchase specialized equipment to care for critically ill children at Vernon Jubilee Hospital,” reads a press release from Interior Health.

The executive director of the hospital foundation gave a special thanks to donors.

“Sick kids deserve the best care, as close to home as possible, which is why we’re so grateful,” said executive director Kate McBrearty. “It has been awesome to watch the community come together."

The new equipment in the hospital allows staff to monitor respirations, oxygenation and the cardiac status of patients. Results are displayed in a central location, alerting staff the second something important happens.

The fundraiser benefitted from the Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookies campaign along with an anonymous donor who donated $20,000 in a matching gift. Overall, the campaign overshot its fundraising goal by about $10,000 more than the cost to buy and install the equipment.

The VJHF gives a special thanks to the community for its support in bringing this equipment to the hospital.

“Thanks to these amazing community fundraisers and everyone who donated, we’re increasing our hospital’s capacity to care for critically ill children. This means greater peace of mind for parents and family members, knowing that their kids are receiving the very best possible care," said McBrearty.