Volunteers sought for crisis intervention at Vernon branch of Canadian Mental Health Association

A Vernon charity is searching for volunteers to help with mental health in the community.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon branch is calling for volunteers. The branch says it is looking for people who are interested in assisting with mental health crises.

“Presently, CMHA Vernon & District needs volunteers for crisis intervention and prevention services, including the 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline” wrote the branch in a press release.

The 9-8-8 helpline is a free service that provides support by phone and text. It started in order to give assistance to people thinking of suicide or worried about someone who might be.

“Our team goes above and beyond,” said Jessica Both, manager of crisis intervention and prevention at CMHA Vernon. “They provide confidential, unbiased assistance through empathy, active listening, and compassionate risk assessments.”

According to the charity, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 34. The Vernon branch urges anyone interested in learning more to visit the crisis line webpage.

The CMHA launched its help line just over six months ago. Across Canada, it has logged more than 200,000 interactions with people in Canada, with assistance coming from volunteers all over, including in Vernon.