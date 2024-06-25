Locally-created band 'daysormay' to play live show in Vernon this week

Photo: Local Losers Underground The local musicians who formed daysormay will play a live show in Vernon on Friday, June 28.

A band that started in Vernon and went on to secure a national audience returns this week for a show in their hometown.

Local band daysormay will be putting on a show this coming Friday. Now 24 years old, the musicians started in Grade 6 while they were still attending school in town.

“This special performance on June 28th in Vernon is a homecoming celebration, offering fans a unique, up-close experience with the band,” writes event organizer Noah MacLeod of Local Losers Underground in a press release.

The local band, which produces alt-pop, will be performing an “intimate, stripped-down” show. Tickets are available online, with the venue being kept a secret until tickets are bought.

“The exact location will be revealed to ticket holders upon purchase, adding an element of surprise to this memorable event,” said MacLeod.

Daysormay is made up of local musicians Carson Bassett, Aidan Andrews and Nolan Bassett. To hear some of daysormay’s work, visit their YouTube channel.

Tickets are $30.

"Growing up in Vernon, BC, Canada, Aidan Andrews, Carson Bassett, and Nolan Bassett started playing in cover bands before shifting to writing their own material," the press release states. "Now 24 years old, in Vancouver, with a full album and EP under their belt, the members of daysormay have no intention of slowing down.”

Their most recent music release on YouTube is a song called "SIMMER." Click below to hear it.

Contributed/daysormay