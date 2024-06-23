Vernon considering crosswalk installation on Silver Star Road

Photo: Google Street View The city currently has no walkway crossing Silver Star Road at MacDonald Road

Resident requests for more crosswalks on Silver Star Road have been heard – partially.

A report submitted to Vernon city council ahead of its regular meeting Monday, says only one of three sidewalks requested are warranted at this time.

Staff contracted Stantec to review the requested crossings at three key intersections between Pleasant Valley Road and Dedecker Road.

The review found a crosswalk at MacDonald Road may be warranted based on traffic engineering standards from the Transportation Association of Canada.

The review found the residential development on the north side of the road and commercial developments plus a school on the south side could create enough pedestrian traffic to warrant a crosswalk.

According to the report, the review also found that painted walk lines would be all that’s required for a crosswalk, but flashing crossing lights are recommended.

“A representative confirmed that the treatment thresholds are too low, and that higher levels of safety, protection, and traffic calming are required to keep our most vulnerable road users safe from collisions with vehicles,” reads the report.

“Given this potential change to the guidelines, and that the observed driving speeds on Silver Star Road are far higher than the posted speed, a higher level of crosswalk treatment will likely better serve pedestrians and cyclists.”

Administration is continuing the review to confirm the crosswalk is warranted and which type of walkway would be appropriate. If staff deem the crossing necessary, design and installation plans would be done through the Transit and Active Transportation Infrastructure Capital Project.