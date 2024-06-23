Vernon city council to consider moving bus stop shelter

Photo: Contributed

Vernon city council will consider moving the bus shelter on 34th Street following concerns about fires and safety.

City staff had previously updated council that two fires have been reported in the shelter near Wholesale Club.

The shelter is co-funded by BC Transit, which confirms the bus shelter can be moved.

In administration updates ahead of Monday’s regular meeting, staff say; “Administration will move the shelter to a stop on Route 5 on South Vernon Drive, when there is availability in the summer construction schedule.”

The bus stop on 34th Street will remain, but the shelter will be replaced with a typical pole and sign.