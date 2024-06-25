Campaign to promote youth well-being launched by Okanagan Indian Band

Connor McDowell

A campaign for the safety and well-being of youth has been launched by the Okanagan Indian Band.

The youth council at OKIB has launched its “What Happens Upstream” campaign, seeking to invest in the future of youth and children. A member of the council tells Castanet this is to promote engagement and community involvement for youth.

“Our first project is going to be working on our local park, Pebble Park,” said youth leadership council co-chair Vanessa Clough. “We just want to provide safe places for the children and youth to do activities.”

Clough said the campaign also hopes to establish a youth centre. The goal is to nurture the well-being of people growing up and developing into the community of tomorrow.

“This mirrors how our Ancestors meticulously cared for the streams ahead of us, understanding that their love for those downstream would benefit those who came after them,” reads a press release by the OKIB youth council. “Community responsibility is not just a duty but an act of communal safety.”

The council notes that Indigenous youth face a disproportionate rate of incarceration and involvement in the child welfare system. The “What Happens Upstream” campaign seeks to disrupt this cycle with preventative measures, such as to reclaim traditional roles and responsibilities for youth.

Increasing the engagement of youth in their communities is one way to invest in their health and happiness.

“We are immensely proud of our youth for leading the 'What Happens Upstream' campaign. Their dedication to creating safer, more inclusive communities honours our syilx teachings and knowledge systems. This

initiative reflects our people's ongoing strength and caretaking responsibilities. I wholeheartedly support their efforts to build a better future for all generations,” said Chief Bryon Louis in the press release.

The OKIB youth council was formed to allow youth to participate in the OKIB government, and raise issues affecting youth (link). It also allows for the development of programs and services aimed at the needs of youth, such as social, cultural and community needs.