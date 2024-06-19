Abandoned car left outside Vernon 7-Eleven after 'substantial impact' between truck and car, witnesses say

Photo: Connor McDowell Two first responders are the scene of a double hit-and-run outside 7-11

Eyewitnesses say a driver was injured and fled the scene of a crash on Middleton Way and Kosmina Road Wednesday evening.

A motor vehicle accident was called into first responders at about 4:20 p.m., Wednesday. At the scene near the 7-Eleven, a vacant car remained stalled halfway up an entrance to a parking lot, with its doors open, driver’s side window shattered and airbags blown.

“It was a substantial impact,” said one eyewitness, who was on site waiting to give police a statement. “He pushed the car pretty far.”

The witness told Castanet that a truck turned right out of the 7-Eleven and onto Kosmina Road when they collided with a car turning right on the other side of the road – smashing into each other.

The collision is said to have pushed the driver’s side door of one car inward, and smashed the side mirror. On the other side of the car, the passenger door was open, with the witness saying the driver fled from the vehicle.

But the fleeing man “couldn’t have got far from here,” said the witness. He looked “bad” after leaving the crash which nearly caved in the driver's side door of the car.

Another witness, also waiting to give police a statement, told Castanet they drove after the fleeing truck. The witness wanted to get a picture of the license plate, but was unable to get close enough.

“He gunned it,” she said. “He took off.”

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.