Vernonite shares details of emotional trip to France on 80th D-Day anniversary

Photo: Bob Harding

A Vernon man has returned from an emotional trip to France where he honoured family and community veterans who served in the Second World War.

Bob Harding was overseas for the 80th anniversary of D-Day to honour his uncle who was killed in the war.

“He landed [on] D-Day, June 6, 1944, with the Third Infantry Division Canadian and he was killed July 13, 1944, in Caen. So I was able to retrace his footsteps through that period,” Harding said.

“The Royal Canadian Legion here in Vernon donated a wreath that I placed on his grave site at a ceremony that we held there.”

His uncle’s grave is at the Beny-Sur-Mer Canadian War cemetery just south of Juno Beach. Harding spent a week cycling the area by himself before meeting up with a group to take part in the Battlefield Bike Ride. He said he ended up cycling a total of 660 kilometres in about 10 days.

The trip was emotional for Harding for more than one reason.

“My dad was actually in the Navy, and he served on a minesweeper that cleared the assault lanes in front of the beach where the Americans landed. So he was also involved, but never, never really talked about it,” Harding said.

“I didn't even know that he was at D-Day until just before his death, he was nominated to receive the French Legion of Honour Medal, which he received from the president of France at the time.”

He said there were four other veterans from his hometown that didn’t come home, and this trip allowed him to honour their sacrifice and place a flag on their grave.

“I'm the only one in my family that's ever visited that grave site, and it's just, you know, such an emotional experience to see exactly where they were, and the problems that they had to overcome. I've done a lot of studying of the history of the Normandy campaign, so just visiting those sites where I know major things have happened."

The Battlefield Bike Ride is a major fundraising campaign for Wounded Warriors Canada, a national charity providing mental health services for military veterans, first responders and their families.

Harding says 75 people from across Canada got together for the ride. It was the 10th anniversary of the rides, and this year raised a total of $450,000.