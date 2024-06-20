New wellness centre invites people to take the plunge, try out Cedar and Soak

Chelsey Mutter

Anyone looking to continue cold plunging through the summer is in luck, as a new wellness space has opened up in Vernon.

Cedar and Soak has been open for less than a month, offering people a chance to cold plunge, use the sauna, soak up infrared rays and receive care from licensed practitioners.

Myha Cullen, the operations manager, said the space is open to everyone.

“Our goal with Cedar and Soak is to create a community of like-minded people who are into taking care of their mental and physical well being,” Cullen said.

“We do have six practitioners that also have that same mindset. So we have an RMT, we have counsellors, we have a chiropractor and a hypnotherapist.”

Cedar and Soak has a community room with three cold plunge tubs, a dry cedar sauna which fits 10, change rooms, lockers and a washroom. There’s also a private room with one cold plunge bath and an infrared light therapy room.

The wellness space is owned by Melanie and Gord. The duo fell in love with contrast therapy — cold exposure into a sauna — while they were in Kelowna, and wanted to bring the practice to Vernon.

Cullen herself started cold plunging in Kalamalka Lake. A dedicated group of people plunge in the lake all through the winter.

“The cold really helps you build resilience, and it also helps with inflammation in your body, helps boost your immune system, and then the sauna really helps with detoxing your body,” Cullen said.

“We do offer red-light therapy in both of our saunas, in the private room and the community space. And red-light therapy is really good for your skin, it promotes collagen production, it's also good for your joints.”

The main room is a community space. Cullen said the goal is to create a safe space for people to encourage one another.

“[Cold plunging] is really hard, so it's nice to have people kind of encourage you to do it,” Cullen said.

“On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., we actually have more of a social time where we turn up the music louder, encouraging people to get to know each other. And then on Sundays, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., we're going to have more of a quiet, more meditation… type of deal.”

To celebrate its grand opening earlier this month, Cedar and Soak will be offering a variety of deals for one day only, on Friday, June 21. Deals available only on Friday are:

Buy One Get One Free

Drop-in passes (a maximum of five per person),

$10 off merchandise, $75 off group bookings (a maximum of one per person).

Buy one get one half off

One hour private room bookings for one or two people,

$99 one-month membership (which includes people with an existing one-month membership).

People can make purchases in-store or by phone from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchases will include ballots into one of the businesses giveaways.

More information about the wellness centre can be found on the Cedar and Soak website.