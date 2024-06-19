Drone show to replace fireworks at Vernon's 2024 Canada Day celebrations

Photo: Castanet

A show of giant animals will fill the night sky over Polson Park on Canada Day, says event organizers the Vernon-Okanagan Inspired Community Event society.

To cap off Canada Day celebrations in Vernon this year, a drone show at 10 p.m. will be made up of lighted drones. It’s the first of its kind in the city, replacing Vernon’s tradition of a fireworks show.

“It should be a really good day,” said Mayla Janzen, president of VOICE. “Watch in awe as 250 drones light up the sky in a 15-minute performance that promises to be a highlight of the day.”

VOICE previously announced fireworks had been deemed unsafe for the foreseeable future due to climate change.

In a phone call with Castanet on Wednesday, Janzen said the drones will configure themselves into many shapes including those of local animals.

It was an announcement she'd previously teased, and after securing permission to do the show, Janzen said she’s thrilled to announce this for Vernon.

Other events for Canada Day include a live dance performance, a skateboarding competition, a food truck garden, an artisan market, an animatronic dinosaur and a mini car show.

The schedule released by the VOICE society begins just after noon in Polson Park:

12:30 Kalamalka Highlanders

1:00 Sadok Ukrainian Dancers

1:30 Drum Circle with Bobby Bovenzi

2:30 Jonah the Fluffy Busker

3:30 Matt Ryan

4:30 Sidney Bos

5:30 Mozi Bones

6:30 October Poppy

7:30 Linus

8:30 Apollo Suns

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 10:15 p.m., when the drone show finishes.

For more information, contact the Vernon-Okanagan Inspired Community Events (VOICE) Society at [email protected].