Show honouring Amy Winehouse comes to Vernon

Contributed

A performance honouring the late Amy Winehouse is coming to Vernon this fall, and tickets are now on sale.

The Passion of Amy Winehouse – Back to Black Featuring: Heidi Munro will be at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on November 22. The production features multi-award winning Saskatchewan artist Heidi Munro who brings Amy Winehouse to life.

“The Passion of Amy Winehouse is performed with a stellar A-list of musicians well known across Canada,” reads a release from LMS Entertainment, the group staging the show.

The performance celebrates the gifted and raw artistry of Winehouse as a songwriter, vocalist and performer as well as a troubled, passionate and driven young woman.

The show will feature Winehouse’s iconic jazz and hip-hop-infused poetic songs of raw personal reflection. Emotions Munro is said to bring to life through her iconic “no holds barred” vocal style and passion.

The show features professional musicians from across Canada including Munro, and the Back To Black Band made up of Scott Patrick, Carley Bailey, Justin Glibbery, Mike Schell, Xach Griffin, Chris Manual, Stephan Bienz and Scott Gamble.

The show takes place November 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon & District Perfroming Arts centre. Tickets cost $50 and are on sale now at ticketseller.ca