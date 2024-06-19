Diesel spilling from back of parked truck prompts Vernon Fire Rescue response

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

The City of Vernon confirmed Fire Rescue Services were called to a report of fuel leaking from a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find a small tank on the bank of a parked pickup truck dripping diesel. Crews were able to contain the small spill.

The city says Bylaw was contacted and is working to identify the owner of the vehicle.

ORIGINAL 12:52 p.m.

Vernon fire rescue crews are blocking a portion of 34th street at 30th avenue, near the RBC building.

It’s not clear why crews are on scene but some reports suggest oil was leaking out of a car. Fire crews were seen holding brooms and going in and out of nearby businesses.

Two trucks can be seen in the southbound lane of 34th Street and are causing traffic to detour around the vehicles.

Castanet has reached out to the city of Vernon for more information.