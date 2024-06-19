City of Vernon confirms fountain in Polson Park isn't in operation

Photo: Gordon Cole Polson Park fountain in August 2023

A Vernon landmark is not in operation yet this season, the City of Vernon confirms.

The fountain in Polson Park, at the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Ave, has yet to be turned on for the summer season.

“The City of Vernon recognizes that the operation of the fountain is a trademark of the Polson Park area and important to the community,” said city spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge.

“The fountain is currently not in operation as the site is being reviewed to ensure employee safety can be maintained while operating mechanical components.”

Baldridge did not say how long the fountain would be off and if the mechanical component concerns are due to the naturalization of Vernon Creek or unrelated reasons.