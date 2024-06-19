Ratio Coffee wine bar Juice Wall to host first wine tasting event of the year

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Ratio Coffee transforms into Juice Wall on Friday and Saturday nights

A local coffee shop, bakery and wine bar is hosting a wine tasting event in Vernon next week.

Ratio Coffee transforms into Juice Wall, a wine bar, on Friday and Saturday nights. The location is hosting its first tasting of the year on Tuesday, June 25.

The wine bar will be hosting natural wine importer Juice Imports, and will pour four different Pinot Noir wines from Australian producer BK Wines.

“BK Wines is a natural wine producer from Adelaide Hills, Australia, that specializes in minimal intervention, thoughtful and artistic wines,” reads a press release from Juice Wall.

“They source fruit from small, sustainable vineyards in their neighbourhood or use grapes grown on their own small estate.”

Juice Imports will be pouring and teaching attendees about the wines and the meaning behind natural wine itself.

A chef from Juice Wall will be serving a small selection of snacks and treats as companions to wines served.

Tickets are $45 per person and are available online here. Event attendees will be served four glasses of wine and an a la carte snack menu.

The tasting begins at 6:30 p.m. at 3101 29th St. in Vernon.