Documentary on woman who saved wild horses from the White Rock Lake Fire being screened at Vernon performing arts centre

Photo: Horse Woman - sn?k?ca??sq?x?a? tk?m?lx?

A documentary film about a woman who saved three wild horses from the 2021 White Rock Lake Fire will be screened in Vernon next week.

Horse Woman – sn?k?ca??sqáx?a? tk?mílx?, is a short documentary directed by local Syilx storyteller and artist Mariel Belanger from Studio Sisplk Gallery Productions.

“I wanted to tell this story because it is important for us as Indigenous women to share and record our experiences. Our stories have resonance and this one can be felt by all,” Belanger said.

The film tells the story of Sienna and the three horses she saved with help from another horsewoman Cambie G. The film will also look at how the horses helped begin healing with Sienna and her mother, and reconnect Sienna to the land while giving her newfound purpose.

The screening will take place June 25 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the Marie Fleming room at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

The film includes footage from local historian Francois Arsenault and shows some of the aftermath the fire left behind, a charred landscape that is now in the process of healing.

Horse Woman – sn?k?ca??sqáx?a? tk?mílx?, was assistant directed by Victoria Jaenig of Ullus Collective, co-produced by Keli Westgate, cinematography was done by Darko Sikman and editing done by Joseph Pinheiro of Phreeagent Creative.

This film was made possible with a production grant by TELUS STORYHIVE as part of their Indigenous Storyteller Edition and will be available to view on Telus Optik TV on Demand in November.