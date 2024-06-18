Large fallen branch appears to narrowly miss parked cars in Vernon, blocking road

Photo: Connor McDowell

A large tree branch has fallen across 43rd Street in Vernon and is blocking half the road near 19th Avenue.

In photos of the site, the branch appears to have narrowly missed vehicles parked in a driveway.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP are on scene as of 5 p.m. It's not clear if crews will be able to move the branch.

One resident in the area, Rob Dew, said he saw a large truck drive through the road at about 7 a.m. Monday morning. Dew says he believes he heard the truck scrape the branches of the tree, which fell sometime Tuesday afternoon.

The branch has been marked with yellow tape, meaning first responders have already been to the site and the public should not consider it an emergency.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for more information.

-with files from Connor McDowell