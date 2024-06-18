Part of Vernon's Polson Park will remain fenced off for months for creek naturalization

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Polson Park on June 18th, behind fencing with machinery

A portion of Polson Park is now behind construction fencing as Phase One of the Vernon Creek naturalization project has begun.

This construction fencing will remain in the park until November 2024 – with Canada Day being the only planned exception. Portions of the inner roadway are behind the construction fencing as well, including the parking lot across the lawn bowling club.

Work is being done to remove the concrete lining from the creek, and turn it into a natural watercourse with improved fish habitats, enhanced water quality and increased floodplain capacity.

Recently, park goers raised concerns over a number of mature trees being taken out by the city. They told Castanet they wanted to see the city enact a plan to save the trees.

The city confirmed it will be taking out about 22 large/mature trees and about 19 smaller/younger trees. The naturalization will see 160 native trees and a variety of native shrubs be planted in accordance with regulatory requirements to replace the trees.

City spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge told Castanet last week that the city understands removing trees will have an impact on wildlife habitat.

“The city’s goal is to mitigate the impact on wildlife while ensuring ecosystem restoration,” said Baldridge in an email.

“A bird nesting survey will be conducted before any trees are removed to ensure compliance with regulations, likely happening now or early next week.”

Baldrige also says the city has assessed the existing creek habitat, including spawning areas and water temperatures.

“In-stream work will not begin until the regulatory fish window, which ensures that fish have already hatched. During this time, the work area will be isolated, and a fish salvage operation will be conducted to minimize the impact on the aquatic habitat,” said Baldrige.

“A naturalized Vernon Creek will provide an improved ecosystem for birds and fish. The ecosystem will provide more instream cover and spawning habitat for fish, including sockeye salmon breeding areas within the park and incorporate a riparian mix of native species to provide appropriate shrub, understory and canopy cover.”

After the restoration is completed, the city will introduce temporary fencing for two years to protect the sensitive riparian plants from animal damage and vandalism. Following the first two years, the city will evaluate if the fencing should stay up to allow plants more time to mature or if the fencing can be removed.

More information about the project can be found online here.