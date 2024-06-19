Upper Room Mission changes vision amid climbing rates of homelessness and opioid deaths

Connor McDowell

A Vernon service helping the homeless has changed its vision statement as leaders feel the need to do more.

The Upper Room Mission is now looking to “see people exit poverty, homelessness or addiction” on top of its day-to-day purpose which is to improve their lives. The added statement means the room is looking to cover more ground and bridge more connections in the community.

"We’re looking . . . to see how the mission can grow. What the landscape looks like in Vernon in the support for homelessness. Where the gaps are, so we can see if we can fill those gaps or partner with other organizations to fill those gaps," said Upper Mission Room executive director Jacco De Vin.

The goal is to connect with other service providers in the community, De Vin said. This would help people get the help they need to recover, and so reduce the number of people who fall through cracks and remain in homelessness, poverty or addiction.

This could come from many partnerships, such as having optometrists come to Upper Mission Room and help people resolve vision problems so they are able to read paperwork. Or, dentists addressing a rotting tooth.

"We envision a Continuum of Care. [This] refers to a coordinated system of care services designed to address the needs of individuals," a blog post on the room's website reads. "We need and want to invest in resources, new partnerships, and new services to accomplish that vision."

“We want to see transformed lives, good health, and opportunities for prosperity and growth for those struggling in our community," reads a blog post from De Vin on the room's website.

De Vin calls on the community

De Vin said the room is looking for as many connections in the community as possible. Since there's a variety of issues that can lead to homelessness, poverty and addiction, he believes broadening the services at Upper Room Mission is the best way to make a difference.

Currently, the room at 3403 27th Ave. covers basic needs.

“We provide a breakfast and a dinner meal. And people also have access to showers, laundry, clothing, the little things like socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, just to get them through the day and help them and support them in their struggles," said De Vin.

It also provides a shelter through the winter, called the mat program, for about 15 to 20 people. De Vin says the mission is more than that.

Upper Room Mission is financially supported by a thrift store next-door, which accepts donations of clothing and household items from the public. It's also open for shopping, and De Vin said he wanted to give thanks to the community for their business so far.

Castanet toured the Upper Mission Room and its thrift store, the Upper Mission Boutique on Tuesday to learn more about the services and function.