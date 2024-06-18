Grindrod Water Treatment Plant getting standby power generator, aims to reduce Boil Water Notices

Photo: RDNO Grindrod Water Utilities map from previous Boil Water Notice

A standby power generator will be installed at the Grindrod Water Treatment Plant to allow systems to operate during a power outage and reduce the need for Boil Water Notices.

The Grindrod Water Utility experiences frequent power outages, which can result in the depressurization of the water distribution system. This requires Boil Water Notices to be issued as there’s an increased risk of infiltration of untreated or contaminated water into the water distribution system.

With the installation of a new generator, these notices are expected to decrease.

At the same time, electrical upgrades are being competed to allow for seamless operation of the generator, improve the corrosion resistance of critical electrical components and facilitate future operational upgrades to the plant.

The existing electrical infrastructure within the plant has experienced significant corrosion due to the high-humidity environment associated with the water treatment process. This has led to several cases of premature equipment failure in recent years, which resulted in disruptions to service.

“These upgrades to the water treatment plant will be a significant improvement” said Keiko Parker, small utilities manager. “It will reduce long term maintenance costs and improve the resilience of the water system longer term."

Construction is expected to begin June 2024 and be completed August 2024.

The $460,000 project is fully funded from Community Works Funds from Electoral Area F. Those wanting more information can call 250-550-3700, or email [email protected].