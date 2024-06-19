Robber, getaway driver plead guilty in 2022 Vernon bank holdup

Photo: Castanet A handwritten note tells customers the Interior Savings Credit Union branch in Vernon is closed following a robbery on March 1, 2022.

A robber who used a fake shotgun to threaten staff inside a Vernon bank, pointing the gun at a clerk and demanding $5,000, has pleaded guilty to a string of charges.

Keith Timpany pleaded guilty Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon to charges of robbery and disguising face with intent, as well as two firearms charges. His getaway driver, Dwayne Finlay, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

Court heard Timpany and Finlay cased out the Interior Savings Credit Union in Vernon on Feb. 28, 2022. According to an agreed statement of facts, Timpany walked into the bank the next morning, pulled the fake shotgun and told everyone to put down their cellphones.

Timpany demanded $5,000 from a clerk, then walked behind the counter and banged the fake shotgun — which appeared to be real — against the bank vault.

After receiving the $5,000, Timpany walked out of the bank and got into the vehicle Finlay was driving. The pair drove to Silver Star before returning to Vernon. They were arrested while trying to hide evidence from the robbery inside a friend’s storage shed.

Mounties recovered cash from the bank as well as the mask used in the robbery and a real sawed-off rifle, court heard. Timpany’s DNA was found on the mask and a glove that was found by police.

Finlay will receive his sentencing date on July 30, and Timpany will learn be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Timpany is behind bars at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, while Finlay is free on bail.