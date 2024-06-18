Mounties investigating pair of wildfires now considered suspicious in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Photo: Olivia Seibel

Vernon RCMP are investigating two separate wildfires from June 12, near Cosen’s Bay in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Mounties say at about 2:50 p.m. on June 12, frontline officers were alerted to a pair of suspicious fires in the park, near Coldstream.

Coldstream Fire Department had responded to a small brush fire near the Cosen’s Bay entrance earlier that day. When a second fire was reported further into the park, fire crews alerted police.

Mounties say both fires are suspicious and believed to be human caused.

“Despite the recent rain, it has been a relatively dry spring,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, with the Vernon RCMP. “The risk of a fire is already heightened and we are asking all park users to be extra vigilant.”

Officials deployed a drone to canvas the park trails and police conducted checks of persons in the area. No suspects were identified and the investigation continues.

The two wildfires appeared on the BC Wildfire Services map, and BCWS said at the time that it had ground crews on site with assistance from Coldstream Fire.

RCMP ask anyone with information about the incidents to contact Const. Mikolajewski. People can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online.