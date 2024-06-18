Vernon youth on motorized scooter failed to stop before colliding with a vehicle

Photo: Connor McDowell Police have confirmed that a youth driving a motorized scooter ran a stop sign before colliding with a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on Monday. The scooter rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Photo taken Monday, June 17, 2024.

RCMP confirm a youth on a motorized scooter failed to stop at a stop sign before colliding with a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart yesterday.

On Monday at about 4 p.m., a youth who was “ripping through the parking lot,” according to an eyewitness, collided with a vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The rider was not wearing a helmet when they struck a medium sized SUV-style vehicle.

“The vehicle was travelling in the parking lot when a youth on a motorized scooter failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the front driver's side,” wrote RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn in an email to Castanet. “The youth was ejected from the scooter and fell to the ground.”

Finn said the driver of the vehicle stayed around and was cooperative with investigators. On Monday, police on scene also told Castanet that the driver of the vehicle was sober.

The youth who was hit “walked to the ambulance” to receive treatment, police said, indicating minor injuries. They were then taken to the hospital.