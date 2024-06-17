Person on scooter and vehicle collide in Walmart parking lot, leading to minor injuries

Photo: Connor McDowell An electric scooter is laid over on its side at the scene of a collision, in the parking lot of Walmart in Vernon.

A vehicle collided with a person in the parking lot of Walmart on Monday afternoon, and a witness says the person was riding an electric scooter.

An eyewitness says they saw the crash happen and said the pedestrian was 'ripping through the parking lot' when they collided with a vehicle. Police on scene said the person was OK, and managed to 'walk to the ambulance' to receive treatment.

The car and scooter crashed around 4 p.m. at 2200 58th Ave.

Police and ambulance activity focused on an intersection in the parking lot, near a stop sign.

Police said the driver was compliant and sober. Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.