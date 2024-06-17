Resident in Vernon witnessed lightning blast a power pole outside her home

Photo: Connor McDowell Firefighters look up at a power pole that was struck by lightning on Monday afternoon.

A lightning bolt hit a power pole in Vernon on Monday afternoon, witnessed by a woman who was working at home.

Laurel Ross was working from home, calling with a client at her desk in the 6500 block of Eagle Road when a sudden beam took her attention away from the computer. She was seated at the window, facing her cul de sac when lightning struck.

“It’s right above my computer screen,” said Ross. “This big zap, flash. Then my computer screen went dead. … And then the thunder that followed. ‘Boomph!’”

The transformer on the pole sparked for a few minutes, she told Castanet at the scene. She urged neighbours, who lived under the pole and who came out to investigate the crashing boom in the cul de sac, to go back inside.

Twenty minutes later as firefighters looked up at the power line, there was no obvious, visible damage such as charring. The pale brown pole and its silver transformer appeared normal.

Firefighters who attended the scene around 2:40 p.m. said the is no risk to the public.

BC Hydro reports the power outage as affecting less than five customers. It reportedly happened at around 2:10 p.m.

A hydro crew is on the way to attend to the outage.