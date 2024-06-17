Missing man found dead Saturday after last seen swimming across Shuswap River

Photo: Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society/Facebook A photo from Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society's social media shows search efforts on the night of Friday, June 14.

Search and Rescue were deployed just outside Vernon this weekend to search for a missing man, who was confirmed dead by RCMP on Monday.

The Vernon SAR responded on Friday to the Shuswap River area near Cherryville. A group had last contact with one of their friends after seeing him swimming across the river.

"Despite searching for over three-hours, the group were unable to locate their friend and advised police," said Corporal Tania Finn of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "The body of the man was discovered the following day. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

RCMP say the search was completed by the Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society.

“On Friday June 14th, 2024 at approximately 5pm, a 53-year old man entered the river with the intent to swim across and back. The man successfully made it across the river; unfortunately, on his return, the fast-moving water took him downstream and out of sight from his companions," said RCMP media relations.

The identity of the individual has not been confirmed from RCMP, or SAR, but several sources are saying that the missing individual was a Vernon man. Adam Elliott tells Castanet the Vernon man was his brother-in-law, but he will not be named until reports are confirmed.

“It was a tragic weekend,” Elliott told Castanet in a phone call on Monday morning. “I spoke to [him], he phoned me at about 4:45 on Friday.”

Elliott says he received a call five hours after hanging up with his friend, saying the friend had become missing. His friend of twenty years had gone for a swim and “wasn’t to be seen again.”

"This time of year, the fast-moving water can be unpredictable and dangerous," wrote Vernon RCMP. "As the weather heats up, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to remind everyone in and around our lakes and rivers to be safe and use extra care."

Castanet has reached out to Vernon SAR for information.