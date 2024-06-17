Silver Star Mountain Resort hit by snow during bonus weekend for early mountain biking

Photo: Connor McDowell A sign at Silver Star shows the bike park is closed. Due to snowfall on Saturday followed by a forecast for more snow on Sunday, the hill had to close it's pre-season weekend and wait for next week. Photo taken on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The bonus weekend to kick-off mountain biking at Silver Star was hit by snowfall on Saturday, leading bikers’ to get their weekend cut short.

Silver Star Mountain Resort opened for an early bonus weekend June 15 and 16. A lineup of riders caught the first chair Saturday, however after tough weather conditions the hill closed going into Sunday.

“Based on the heavy snow forecasted for tomorrow and current snow accumulation we will be closed,” reads a social media post from Silver Star on Saturday. “We will see you next Friday, June 21st for our official Bike Park Opening!”

Staff at the hill told Castanet there was also a short stop on Saturday as a precautionary measure against the possibility of lightning on the mountain. It reportedly lasted about 20 minutes in the late morning.

The hill opened the Comet chair for pre-season biking and sightseeing while conditions allowed. See some videos of bikers who braved the Saturday snowfall at Silver Star's Bike Park Instagram page.

The official bike season starts Friday, June 21. See here for more information.