Powwow for National Indigenous People's Day scheduled to take place at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby.

Photo: Connor McDowell Drummers are seen at the 2nd annual Komasket Powwow, on June 9, 2024. For National Indigenous People's Day, a mini powwow with drumming is scheduled to take place in Enderby on June 21, 2024.

National Indigenous People’s Day will be celebrated in Enderby with canoeing, drumming and dancing open to the public.

Splatsin te Secwepemc Day on June 21 will be hosted at Splatsin Community Centre, at 5767 Old Vernon Road. A variety of activities are scheduled to take place, with the public invited to register, or watch and enjoy.

The day starts at 5 a.m. with a sunrise ceremony. All are welcome to participate, with more information on registering here.

A Lions Club breakfast will follow, running from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. General activities will begin at 10 a.m.

Scheduled for the event are a variety of activities, including a contest on who can make the best fried bread, a canoe paddling and storytelling trip on the river, cultural activities throughout the day, and drumming and dancing.

The mini powwow ends at 2 p.m.

National Indigenous People’s Day coincides with summer solstice, which many Indigenous groups and communities have celebrated for generations because of its significance as the longest day of the year.

Summer solstice occurs on June 20 this year. Days will then begin to get shorter until winter solstice.

See here for more information about Splatsin te Secwepemc Day.