Telus plans to spend $5 million in Vernon to increase wireless and connect people to fibre

Photo: Tyler Orton, BIV Telus Corp. CEO Darren Entwistle. File photo

Telus Corp. announced it will be spending $5 million in Vernon to enhance wireless connectivity and connect people to fibre optic internet.

The company's spending comes as it plans to upgrade 5G in the province, and to build twice as many cell towers as it did last year. Telus plans to invest all over B.C., with Vernon as one destination.

“These investments will ensure that our customers continue to benefit from the best network experience in the world,” said CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release. “We are investing more than $17 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum in British Columbia over the next five years.”

The company listed four city areas that would be focused on building new cell towers. Kelowna was on the list, beside Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver. Telus also plans to expand coverage to rural areas along Highway 20.

The five-year plan is about ensuring network availability and quality.

“We know that a reliable and powerful network is essential in keeping British Columbians connected to the people, information and resources that matter most,” said Entwistle. A good network “facilitates crucial, generational changes in healthcare, education, teleworking, the environment and our digital economy and societies,” he added.

While Telus sets its sights, it acknowledged that tomorrow is not promised. The press release put out by Telus warns that its “forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially.”

The disclaimer applies to statements about future events including those about infrastructure, operations, services and spectrum investment plans, anticipated connections to PureFibre network, and environmental targets.