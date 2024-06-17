Vernon Pride: 'Not showing hate speech should last year round'

Photo: Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

Vernon Pride says it’s expecting pushback at pride events that will take place in August – during Vernon’s pride month.

Vernon Pride president Abbie Wilson raised the concerns when discussing the recently cancelled private screening of the controversial film “The War on Children” at Vernon’s Galaxy Cinema. The film was initially allowed to be screened, but following public outcry, was cancelled by Cineplex “out of respect” for national Pride Month.

Wilson says the board for Vernon Pride has been discussing the screening, saying it’s been upsetting for the organization.

“They have a corporate commitment to supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ people, and we're glad that they're sticking to that commitment” they added.

“Obviously, not showing hate speech should last year round, and there's the concern that they would cancel it for Pride month while it's in the forefront of everyone's mind, and then, allow that booking later in the year.”

Wilson said they’re concerned the group who tried to hold the private screening would try to rebook the event outside of national Pride month, or even during the city’s own Pride celebration in August.

Castanet reached out to the group who tried to host the private screening but did not hear back at the time of publication.

‘Gut wrenching’

When asked about the free speech argument that some groups cite when looking to screen films cited as anti-LGBT or anti-trans, Wilson said there should be a limit.

“This free speech, or so called free speech, shouldn't trump queer and trans people's right to exist safely and be able to go out and about, access health care, access supports in this in the city, it shouldn't trump that,” said Wilson.

Wilson said violence from the anti-gender and anti-trans movement is continuing to rise.

“This correlates with higher suicide rates and mental health struggles and it really, really impacts, not just the queer and trans community, but it impacts the whole community, because the health of our children and youth and more vulnerable populations demonstrates the health of our whole community,” said Wilson.

“Showing and allowing movies or documentaries that contain hate speech like this one is super dangerous for queer and trans folks of all ages, but especially the children and youth who are at higher risk for violence and discrimination. And it's pretty gut wrenching to think about that.

Expecting pushback

Vernon Pride is anticipating “a lot of pushback” this year based on the general attitude of the movement. Wilson said the organization is expecting to need more security at events.

While the Okanagan has seen protestors at events like drag storytimes or OTHER, Vernon hadn’t seen the same pushback as other communities, until recently.

Wilson said they’ve seen a shift in the last year or so.

“There's been protesters at mostly drag events in town, and then also all the anti-SOGI protests have been particularly brutal,” said Wilson.

SOGI stands for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and is a province wide school resource program which aims to give teachers better tools to teach in inclusive ways.