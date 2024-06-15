North Okanagan woman hosting information session to encourage planning for animals and livestock during wildfire season

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A local woman is hosting an information session to encourage small farmers and livestock owners to have a plan if a wildfire alert is issued in the area.

Erika Sohni and friend Jessica Cameron are hosting a “Livestock & Hobby Farm Fire Preparedness” meeting on June 20 at 6:30 p.m.

A poster poses the question; “Do you know what to do with your animals?”

Sohni says she’s hoping to avoid the loss of livestock life.

“I just don't want any animal left behind if we plan appropriately, there will be no loss of life,” Sohni adds.

She says the Regional District of North Okanagan is tasked with ensuring people and their homes are protected. And Agriculture BC is responsible for big chicken farms, the cattle, the dairy, etc.

Sohni says she’s concerned that no one is preparing the hobby farmers.

She’s hoping to involve people all through the SilverStar corridor and BX. Sohni says she’s also looking to get a list of volunteers who’ll help move animals in the case of an alert.

“This is not for an evacuation order. This is only for an alert,” she says.

“I'm just trying to get people ready in their mind, make sure they have trailers. Make sure that they've got a plan. This is all about having a plan in case there is an emergency, a fire emergency alert, because that's when you should be moving your animals.”

The session will cover Livestock Evacuation Preparedness info and resources, BX Fire Smart resources and community resources. Sohni has a history as a critical care ICU nurse, which she says has taught her to prepare for extreme moments in life.